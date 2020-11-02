Global COVID-19 deaths near 1.2 million: Johns Hopkins

IANS
Washington
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,199,500, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 46,420,940 and 1,199,501, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,199,523 and 230,934, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,184,082, while the country’s death toll soared to 122,111.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,545,705), Russia (1,624,648), France (1,458,999), Spain (1,185,678), Argentina (1,173,533), Colombia (1,073,809), the UK (1,038,054), Mexico (924,962), Peru (902,503), South Africa (726,823), Italy (709,335), Iran (620,491), Germany (544,346), Chile (511,864), and Iraq (475,288), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,074.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (91,753), the UK (46,807), Italy (38,826), France (37,057), Spain (35,878), Iran (35,298), Peru (34,476), Colombia (31,799), Argentina (31,140), Russia (28,026), South Africa (19,411), Chile (14,247), Indonesia (13,943), Ecuador (12,684), Belgium (11,625), Iraq (10,966), Germany (10,513), Turkey (10,326) and Canada (10,230).

