International

Global Covid-19 deaths top 2.7 million

IANS
Washington
Ambulance attendants transport a patient with suspected symptoms of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection to an ambulance to be transferred to another hospital, as the outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 November 2020
Ambulance attendants transport a patient with suspected symptoms of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection to an ambulance to be transferred to another hospital, as the outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 November 2020Reuters

The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed 122.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 2.70 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 122,736,841 and 2,708,557, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,782,302 and 541,909, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in the second place with 11,950,459 cases and 292,752 fatalities.

Advertisement

The other countries with more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases are India (11,555,284), Russia (4,397,816), the UK (4,304,839), France (4,277,183), Italy (3,356,331), Spain (3,212,332), Turkey (2,992,694), Germany (2,658,851), Colombia (2,324,426), Argentina (2,241,739), Mexico (2,187,910) and Poland (2,036,700), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in the third place with 197,219 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (159,558), the UK (126,359), Italy (104,642), Russia (93,090), France (92,119), Germany (74,657), Spain (72,910), Colombia (61,771), Iran (61,724), Argentina (54,517 and South Africa (52,082).

Read more from International

More News

Qatar extends minimum wage to all as World Cup looms

Migrant workers constructing a football stadium in Qatar

Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs, Nordic countries wait for further review

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives his first dose of a AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, administered by nurse and Clinical Pod Lead, Lily Harrington, at the vaccination centre in St Thomas' Hospital in London on 19 March 2021

Global Covid-19 cases top 121.7m

A woman holds a thermometer at a checkpoint set up at an entrance to a hutong, following new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Beijing, China on 16 June 2020.

Racism, or misogyny? How the Atlanta shootings can be both

People hold flags of the Karen National Union during the "Asian Solidarity March" rally against anti-Asian hate in response to recent anti-Asian crime on 18 March 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota