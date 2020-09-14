Global COVID-19 deaths top 922,000

IANS
Washington
Audience wearing protective face masks and keeping social distance listen to the first concert of the Cairo Symphonic Orchestra after the Cairo Opera House reopened, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt on 18 July.
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 28.8 million, while the deaths have increased to over 922,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,891,676 and the fatalities rose to 922,441, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in the second place in terms of cases at 4,754,356, while the country’s death toll stood at 78,586.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,330,455), and is followed by Russia (1,059,024), Peru (722,832), Colombia (708,964), Mexico (668,381), South Africa (649,793), Spain (566,326), Argentina (555,537), Chile (434,748), France (402,893), Iran (402,029), the UK (370,928), Bangladesh (337,520), Saudi Arabia (325,651), Pakistan (301,481), Turkey (291,162), Iraq (290,309), Italy (287,753), Germany (261,737), Philippines (261,216), Indonesia (218,382), Ukraine (158,122), Israel (155,604), Canada (138,640), Bolivia (125,982), Qatar (121,740), Ecuador (118,594), Kazakhstan (106,803), Dominican Republic (103,660), Romania (103,495), Panama (101,745) and Egypt (101,009), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (131,625), Mexico (70,821), the UK (41,717), Italy (35,610), France (30,903), Peru (30,526), Spain (29,747), Iran (23,157), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,517), South Africa (15,447), Chile (11,949), Argentina (11,352) and Ecuador (10,864).

