Global Covid-19 infections top 134.5 million

Amid the worrying surge in coronavirus infections, the global Covid caseload topped 134.5 million on Saturday morning.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities now stand at 134,504,773 and 2,914,122, respectively.

In the US, the total number of Covid-19 cases has now surpassed 31 million. As per the data, the country has so far logged 31,082,421 cases and 561,044 virus deaths.

Brazil on Friday reported another 93,317 infections and 3,693 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, raising the national tallies to 348,718 and 13,373,174, respectively, the Ministry of Health said.

Besides, India’s total cases topped 13,060,542 on Saturday morning. A total of 167,642 people have died so far from the virus in the country.