Global Covid-19 infections top 134.5 million

Amid the worrying surge in coronavirus infections, the global Covid caseload topped 134.5 million on Saturday morning.
According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities now stand at 134,504,773 and 2,914,122, respectively.
In the US, the total number of Covid-19 cases has now surpassed 31 million. As per the data, the country has so far logged 31,082,421 cases and 561,044 virus deaths.
Brazil on Friday reported another 93,317 infections and 3,693 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, raising the national tallies to 348,718 and 13,373,174, respectively, the Ministry of Health said.
Besides, India’s total cases topped 13,060,542 on Saturday morning. A total of 167,642 people have died so far from the virus in the country.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh on Friday recorded more than 7,000 coronavirus cases for the fifth time in six days.
The country has registered 7,462 new cases and 63 Covid-related deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said Friday. A day before the country recorded 74 deaths, its highest.
The country has so far recorded 673,594 coronavirus cases, according to DGHS.
Although the government enforced a 7-day lockdown from Monday, people have been moving around freely, posing risks of more transmission. The government has hinted at imposing a complete lockdown from 14 April.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death 10 days later.
Vaccination drive
The government launched a countrywide vaccination campaign on February 7 with doses received from the Serum Institute of India.
Bangladesh on April 8 began its second phase of inoculating people amid uncertainty over the availability of vaccine.