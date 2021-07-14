Global Covid cases approach 188 million

So far, 3,494,474,264 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.

The Covid-19 curve in the US is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases daily doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings, reports AP.

Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on 23 June, according to Johns Hopkins data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.