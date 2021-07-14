Global Covid cases approach 188 million

So far, 3,494,474,264 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.
The Covid-19 curve in the US is rising again after months of decline, with the number of new cases daily doubling over the past three weeks, driven by the fast-spreading Delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings, reports AP.
Confirmed infections climbed to an average of about 23,600 a day on Monday, up from 11,300 on 23 June, according to Johns Hopkins data. And all but two states — Maine and South Dakota — reported that case numbers have gone up over the past two weeks.
The US, which is the world’s worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 33,914,039 cases. Besides, 607,763 people have lost their lives in the US to date.
Brazil registered 1,605 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 535,838, the health ministry said Tuesday.
As many as 45,022 new cases were detected during the period, taking the total caseload to 19,151,993, the ministry said.
Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.
The third worst-hit country, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 30,907,282 on Tuesday as 32,906 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry’s latest health data.
Besides, 2,020 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the fatality toll to 410,784, a steep rise from Monday’s figure of 724.