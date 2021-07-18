Global Covid cases approach 190m

The global Covid-19 caseload is fast nearing the grim milestone of 190 million as the highly contagious Delta variant is spreading rapidly in different countries amid vaccination drives, reports UNB.

The total caseload and fatalities stand at 18,99,24,297 and 40,81,535 respectively as of Sunday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

So far, 359,61,83,765 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.