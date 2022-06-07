Global Covid cases approach 536 million

Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 43 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,700.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.99 per cent from Sunday’s 0.79 per cent as 4,328 samples were tested.
The country on Saturday saw 34 cases with zero death.
Only one death was recorded from 30 May to 5 June when a woman who received one dose of Covid vaccine perished, it said.
The deceased had no comorbidity. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.46 per cent as 154 patients recovered during this period.
In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.