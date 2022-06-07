Global Covid cases approach 536 million

The overall number of Covid cases is gradually approaching 536 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 535,912,801 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,321,475 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 86,637,487cases so far and 1,033,830 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,184,997 on Monday, as 3,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 9 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,701.