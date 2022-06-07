International

Global Covid cases approach 536 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
A couple walk past closed shops in a quiet lane in central Sheffield, in northern England on 21 October 2020, prior to further lockdown measures to combat the rise in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. More than a million people in northern England will be banned from mixing with other households under tougher new coronavirus rules announced by government minister Robert Jenrick on Wednesday AFP
The overall number of Covid cases is gradually approaching 536 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 535,912,801 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,321,475 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 86,637,487cases so far and 1,033,830 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,184,997 on Monday, as 3,662 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 9 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,701.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 43 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Monday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,700.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,131 as no death was reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily test positivity rate increased to 0.99 per cent from Sunday’s 0.79 per cent as 4,328 samples were tested.

The country on Saturday saw 34 cases with zero death.

Only one death was recorded from 30 May to 5 June when a woman who received one dose of Covid vaccine perished, it said.

The deceased had no comorbidity. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.46 per cent as 154 patients recovered during this period.

In May, the country reported only four Covid-linked deaths and 816 new cases, while 7,356 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

Among the four deaths during the period, one was vaccinated with a single dose of Covid vaccine while three were vaccinated with two doses.

