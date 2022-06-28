Global Covid cases approach 550 million

In India, as many as 13,562 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 43,420,608, according to the data released by the health ministry on Monday.
Besides, 21 deaths were reported due to the pandemic in the country since Saturday morning, bringing the death toll to 525,020.
Covid in Bangladesh
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in the country, according to the government, rose to 1,967,274 on Monday as 2,101 more cases were reported, after testing 13,820 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During the period, two patients died of Covid-19. As of Monday, the death toll stands at 29,142, according to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 15.20 per cent while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 13.75 per cent.
The health directorate Monday said a total of 179 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 1,906,867.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March in 2020 and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.