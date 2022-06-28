Global Covid cases approach 550 million

The overall number of Covid cases is gradually approaching 550 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 549,667,293 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,352,025 on Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 88,910,140 cases so far and 1,041,027 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.