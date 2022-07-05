Global Covid cases cross 555 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now surpassed 555 million amid a rise in new infections in Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 555,233,865 and the death toll from the virus reached 6,362,437 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 89,567,321 cases so far and 1,043,372 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.