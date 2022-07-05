Global Covid cases cross 555 million

With 14,224 new cases in 24 hours, India recorded 43,532,788 new Covid cases, data released by the country’s federal health ministry showed on Sunday.
Besides, 31 deaths due to Covid since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 525,223.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 12 more Covid deaths with 2,285 cases in 24 hours till Monday morning amid a rapid surge in new infections.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,980,974 and fatalities to 29,174, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The country last reported 13 Covid-linked deaths with 368 cases on March 5 this year.
The daily case positivity rate rose to 16.51 per cent from Sunday’s 15.53 per cent as 13,842 samples were tested during the period, said the DGHS.
Of the deceased, nine were men and three were women. Of them, nine were from Dhaka and one each from Chattogram, Khulna and Mymensingh divisions.
Of the 22 deaths reported from 27 June to 3 July, some 72.7 per cent received vaccine doses against Covid-19.
On Sunday, the country recorded two Covid-linked deaths with 1,902 new cases.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.47 per cent. The recovery rate declined to 96.36 per cent from Sunday’s 96.44 per cent as 482 patients recovered during this period.