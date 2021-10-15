Global Covid cases exceed 239 million

The US has recorded 44,766,965 cases to date and more than 721,562 people have died so far from the virus in the country as per the university data.
Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the United States, saw its death toll exceed 600,000 a week before.
The South American country has registered 21,612,237 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 602,201.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,036,687 on Thursday as 17,004 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.
Besides, 378 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 451,847.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 claimed 7 more lives in Bangladesh and infected 466 others in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,737 in the country while the caseload rose to 15,64,485, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the latest deceased, four were women and three men.
Three of them died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one each in Khulna and Barishal divisions.
Bangladesh last logged seven Covid-19 deaths on 8 October, the lowest since 17 March this year when the country recorded 11 such deaths.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 21,568 samples.
With this, the daily-case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.16 per cent. However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate increased slightly to 97.56 per cent, with 695 more patients getting cured during the period.
So far, 15,26,368 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.