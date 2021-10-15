Global Covid cases exceed 239 million

The US has recorded 44,766,965 cases to date and more than 721,562 people have died so far from the virus in the country as per the university data.

Brazil, which has the world's second-highest death toll from Covid-19 behind the United States, saw its death toll exceed 600,000 a week before.

The South American country has registered 21,612,237 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 602,201.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,036,687 on Thursday as 17,004 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.

Besides, 378 deaths were reported across the country in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 451,847.