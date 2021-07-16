Global Covid cases near 189 million

The US has so far logged 3,39,74,299 cases and 608,387 fatalities, the highest death toll in the world, according to the university.
The US crossed the grim milestone of 30 million cases on 25 March.
Brazil registered 1,552 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national fatality figure to 539,050, the health ministry said Thursday.
As many as 52,789 new cases were detected during the period, taking the total caseload to 1,92,62,518, the ministry said.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India.
India has been experiencing a fall in daily Covid-19 deaths over the past couple of weeks.
The country's Covid-19 tally surpassed 3,10,25,875 on Thursday, with 39,072 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 544 deaths were reported on Thursday that took the overall fatality toll to 412,563.
Situation in Bangladesh
While the lockdown restrictions have been eased ahead of Eid, Bangladesh recorded its second-highest Covid deaths at 224 in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
Besides, 12,236 fresh cases were detected during the period.
The new numbers took the country’s total death tally to 17,278 and the caseload to 10,71,774, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh cases were detected after testing 46,604 samples during the period, bringing down the case positivity rate to 27.23 per cent from Wednesday’s 29.14 per cent.
However, the case fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.61 per cent during the 24-hour period.
The country saw a record number of 13,768 Covid cases on Monday and the highest-ever 230 deaths on Sunday.
So far, 905,807 people have recovered from Covid taking the country’s recovery rate to 84.51 per cent.