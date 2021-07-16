Global Covid cases near 189 million

With a fast spreading Delta variant making many countries see the worst surge of Covid-19, the global corona caseload is now nearing the grim milestone of 189 million.

The total caseload and fatalities from the virus stand at 18,88,51,797 and 40,65, 528, respectively, as of Friday morning, as per the latest data released by Johns Hopkins University (JHU), reports UNB.

On the other hand, as many as 353,21,72,020 vaccine doses have been administered across the world to date.