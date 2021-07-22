Global Covid cases near 192 million

The global Covid-19 caseload is inching closer to the 192-million mark, as the second wave of the pandemic continues to devastate countries across the world even with mass inoculations underway.
The total caseload and fatalities stand at 191,951,455 and 4,126,444, respectively, as of Thursday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Brazil has registered 1,424 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 544,180, the health ministry said Tuesday.
As many as 27,592 new cases were detected during the period, taking the total caseload to 19,419,437, the ministry said.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the US. In terms of the number of Covid cases, Brazil is third in the world after the US and India.
The third worst-hit country, India's Covid-19 tally rose to 31,216,337 on Wednesday as 42,015 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 3,998 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 418,480.