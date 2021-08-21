Global Covid cases near 211m



The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 37,613,490 cases, according to JHU, while 627,843 people have lost their lives to Covid to date.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The country has recorded 20,528,099 cases with 573,511 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.

