Global Covid cases near 220 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast nearing 220 million, as the world is still struggling to contain the second wave of the pandemic even with mass inoculations underway, reports UNB.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 219,739,748 and the death toll reached 4,552,477 on Saturday morning.

So far, 5,402,742,641 vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.