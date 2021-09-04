Global Covid cases near 220 million

The US, which is the world's worst-hit country in terms of both cases and deaths, has so far logged 39,848,170 cases. Besides, 647,573 people have lost their lives in the US to date, as per the JHU data.
The current seven-day moving average of daily new cases in the United States was over 150,000, up 4.9 percent from the previous week, according to the latest weekly report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reports Xinhua.
The current seven-day moving average was 153,246, which was 123.6 percent higher than the figure observed approximately one year ago and 1,217.0 percent higher than the lowest record on June 18, 2021, said the report.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
The country has recorded 20,856,060 cases with 582,670 fatalities so far, according to the health ministry.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 32,903,289 on Friday, as 45,352 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 366 deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total fatalities to 439,895.
Most single-day new cases and deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, where 32,097 new cases and 188 deaths were reported alone in 24 hours.
Maintaining the downtrend in the pandemic situation, Bangladesh reported 70 Covid-related deaths and 3,167 new cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.