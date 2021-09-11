Global Covid cases near 224 million

So far, 5,640,209,397 Covid vaccine doses have been administered across the globe.
The US has logged 40,859,189 cases and 658,964 deaths to date, according to the JHU data.
Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
The country has recorded 20,974,850 cases with 585,846 fatalities so far, according to its health ministry.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 33,174,954 on Friday, as 34,973 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 260 new deaths due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 4,42,009.
Bangladesh logged 38 more Covid-19 deaths and 2,325 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning, showing a further decline in single-day fatalities and cases.