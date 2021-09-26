Global Covid cases near 232 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 232 million amid spread of Delta variant.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 231,517,674 with 4,742,776 fatalities as of Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 42, 940, 233 cases to date and more than 687,746 people have died so far from the virus in the country, said university data.