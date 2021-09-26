Global Covid cases near 232 million

Brazil which has been experiencing new wave of cases since January, registered 21,343,304 cases. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 594,200.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,624,419 on Saturday as 29,616 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data. Besides, as many as 290 deaths since Friday morning took the country’s death toll to 446,658.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 25 more lives, the lowest in four months, and infected 818 in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The number of single-day Covid cases was recorded below 1,000 in 17 May last, logging 698 cases.
The new cases were detected after testing 17,818 samples slightly raising the daily case positivity rate to 4.59 per cent from Friday’s 4.54 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Bangladesh saw its highest-ever 16,230 daily Covid cases on 28 July.
The new numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 27,393 while the caseload mounted to 1,550,371.
Meanwhile, the fatality rate increased slightly to 1.77 per cent from yesterday’s 1.76 per cent.
On Thursday, the country recorded the lowest Covid deaths of 24 since 15 May with 22 fatalities.
Besides, the recovery rate increased slightly to 97.41 per cent on Friday with the recovery of 965 patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 1,510,167 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the daily case positivity rate remaining at 5 per cent or below for 14 days is considered safe for mass unlocking.
However, Bangladesh eased its lockdown restrictions on 11 August, even though public health experts had warned of Delta variant spread.