Global Covid cases near 234 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 234 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 233,691,159 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,781,886 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 43,457,690 cases to date and more than 697,832 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.