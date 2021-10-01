Global Covid cases near 234 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,427,073 cases as of Thursday. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 596,800.
Besides, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,765,488 on Thursday, as 27,300 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, as many as 282 deaths due to the pandemic since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 448,372.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 23 more lives and infected 860 others in 24 hours till Thursday morning, showing a slight increase in the number of fatalities and decrease in cases compared to that of the previous day.
On Wednesday, the country logged 17 Covid deaths and 1,178 cases.
The new cases were detected after testing 28,599 samples.
The daily case positivity rate declined further to 3.24 per cent from Wednesday’s 4.12, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the daily case positivity rate of Covid-19 in the country remained below 5 per cent for the ninth consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,510 while the caseload mounted to 1,555,911, said the directorate.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.43 per cent with the recovery of 979 more patients during the period.
So far, 1,515,941 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS said.