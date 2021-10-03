Global Covid cases near 235 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 235 million amid the ongoing mass inoculation in different countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count and fatalities mounted to 234,577,843 and 4,796,489, respectively, on Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 43,658,910 cases to date and more than 700,959 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.