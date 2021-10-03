Global Covid cases near 235 million

The US death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 700,000 late Friday — a number greater than the population of Boston. The last 100,000 deaths occurred during a time when vaccines — which overwhelmingly prevent deaths, hospitalizations and serious illness — were available to any American over the age of 12, reports AP.
The milestone is deeply frustrating to doctors, public health officials and the American public, who watched a pandemic that had been easing earlier in the summer take a dark turn.
Tens of millions of Americans have refused to get vaccinated, allowing the highly contagious delta variant to tear through the country and send the death toll from 600,000 to 700,000 in 3 ½ months.
Brazil which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,459,117 cases. Brazil’s Covid-19 death toll has also risen to 597,723.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,791,061 on Saturday morning as 24,354 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, the health ministry’s data showed.
Besides this, 234 related deaths have taken place during the past 24 hours, which took the total death toll to 448,573.
Situation in Bangladesh
Twenty-four people died of Covid infections in Bangladesh and 589 more infected in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
The number of cases is the lowest since 16 May, when the country saw 363 cases.
On Friday, the country logged 21 Covid deaths and 847 cases.
The new cases till Saturday morning were detected after testing 17, 283 samples.
With this, the daily case positivity rate declined slightly to 3.41 per cent from Friday’s 3.43 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 10th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days it is considered to be safe for mass unlocking.
The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak 32.55 per cent on July 24 this year.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,555 while the caseload mounted to 1,557,347, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly increased to 97.45 per cent with the recovery of 741 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 1,517,642 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.