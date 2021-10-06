Global Covid cases near 236 million

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.
Brazil has registered 21,499,074 cases so far. The country’s Covid death toll has also risen to 598,829 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.
India’s Covid tally rose to 33,853,048 on Tuesday, as some 18,346 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 263 deaths due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the country’s total Covid death toll to 449,260.
Most deaths, 149, were reported from the southern state of Kerala, which continues to be the worst Covid-affected state in India.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh on Tuesday morning recorded 694 new Covid cases and 23 more deaths from the virus infection in 24 hours. On Monday, the country saw 18 Covid-related deaths and 794 cases.
The fresh cases were detected after 25,499 samples were tested, which brought down the daily case positivity rate to 2.72 per cent from Monday’s 3.19 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 13th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.
The daily case positivity rate in Bangladesh reached its peak of 32.55 per cent on July 24 this year and the country reported the lowest at 0.65 per cent on March 30, 2020.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,614 while the caseload mounted to 1,559,452, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.49 per cent, with the recovery of 708 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 1,520,296 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection, the DGHS said.