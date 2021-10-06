Global Covid cases near 236 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 236 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 235,794,170 and 4,816,009, respectively, as of Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 43,945,725 cases and 705,116 fatalities to date, according to the university data.