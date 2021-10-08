Global Covid cases near 237 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,532,558 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 599,865.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 33,914,465 on Thursday, as 21,463 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry.
Besides, 277 fresh deaths since Tuesday have pushed up the death toll to 450,160. A total of 151 deaths were reported from the southern state of Kerala, the most affected.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 12 more lives and infected 663 others in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
The single-day daily death toll is the lowest since 17 March this year when the country recorded 11 Covid-related deaths.
The fresh cases were detected after 22,321 samples were tested, which have slightly increased the daily case positivity rate to 2.97 per cent from Wednesday’s 2.88 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With this, the daily case positivity rate in the country remained below 5 per cent for the 14th consecutive day.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), if the daily-case positivity rate remains at 5 per cent or below for 14 days, it is considered safe for mass unlocking.
In Bangladesh, the daily case positivity rate reached its peak of 32.55 per cent on 24 July this year.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,647 while the caseload mounted to 1,560,818, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.50 per cent, with the recovery of 664 more patients during the period.
So far, 1,521,777 people have recovered from the deadly virus infection, the DGHS said.