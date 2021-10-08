Global Covid cases near 237 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 237 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 236, 737,258 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,833,670 on Friday morning.

The US has recorded 44,158,48 cases to date and more than 710,173 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.