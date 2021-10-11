Global Covid cases near 238 million

According to AP, Brazil appears intent on returning to pre-pandemic normalcy, even as its death toll tops 600,000, according to official data on Friday from the health ministry. Relief in both COVID-19 cases and deaths have been particularly welcome given the experts’ warnings that the delta variant would produce another wave of destruction in the country with the second-most victims. So far, that hasn’t materialized.
The country’s average daily death toll has hovered around 500 for a month, down sharply from more than 3,000 in April. Almost 45 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, and a booster shot is being administered to the elderly. A greater percentage of Brazilians are at least partially vaccinated compared to Americans or Germans, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,953,475 on Sunday, even as 18,166 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
The number of new cases recorded in a day are the lowest in the past 214 days, said a statement by the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 214 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 450,589.
Meanwhile, Russia has recorded a new record-high daily death toll from COVID-19, continuing a persistent rise that has brought new records almost daily in October.
The national coronavirus task force reported Saturday that 968 people in Russia died of COVID-19 over the past day — about 100 more daily deaths than were recorded in late September. The task force said more than 29,000 new infections also were confirmed in the past day.
Authorities blame the steep rise on the country’s low vaccination rate. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday that 47.8 million Russians, or almost 33 per cent of Russia’s nearly 146 million people, had received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 42.4 million, or about 29 per cent, were fully vaccinated, reports AP.
The coronavirus task force of Russia reports has reported a total of about 7.8 million cases and 215,453 deaths in the pandemic.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 14 more lives and infected another 481 in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,688 in Bangladesh while the caseload mounted to 1,562,359, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh cases were detected after testing 20,355 samples.
With this, the daily-case positivity rate declined slightly to 2.36 per cent from Friday’s 2.45 per cent, said the DGHS.
Bangladesh recorded below 3 per cent daily-positivity rate last on February this year.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent.
The recovery rate slightly rose to 97.53 per cent with the recovery of 699 more patients during this time.
So far, 1,523,833 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.