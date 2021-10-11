Global Covid cases near 238 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 138 million amid mass vaccination efforts in different parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total Covid case count and fatalities stand at 237,854,917 and 4,851,562, respectively, as of Monday morning.

The US has recorded 44,339,747 cases and 713,227 fatalities to date, according to the university data.

Brazil currently has the world’s second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

Brazil has registered 21,575,820 cases so far. The country’s Covid death toll has also risen to 601,011 as it has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January.