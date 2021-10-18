Global Covid cases near 241 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,644,464 cases so far as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 603,282.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,067,719 on Sunday, as 14,146 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
The number of new infections registered in the past 24 hours was the lowest in 229 days, added the federal health ministry.
Besides, as many as 144 deaths were recorded since Saturday morning, taking the death toll to 452,124.
Meanwhile, Russia has reported its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70 per cent up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases.
The national coronavirus task force of Russia on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported on 19 September. The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.
Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or some 29per cent of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.
Situation in Bangladesh
Covid-19 in Bangladesh claimed 16 more lives and infected another 314 people in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
Both the numbers of death and infection marked a slight rise from Saturday when six Covid-related deaths and 293 cases were reported in 24 hours.
The daily-case positivity rate declined slightly to 1.74 per cent Sunday from Saturday’s 1.88 per cent.
With the fresh numbers, the Covid fatalities reached 27,768 today while the caseload climbed to 1,565,488 in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of the Health services (DGHS).
Of the latest deceased, 10 were men and six were women.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.77 per cent compared to the same period.
Besides, the recovery rate rose slightly to 97.60 per cent, with 529 more patients getting cured during the period.
So far, 1,527,862 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS added.