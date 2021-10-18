Global Covid cases near 241 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is approaching 241 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 240,665,365 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,898,487 as of Monday morning.

The US has recorded 44,933,336 cases to date and more than 724,317 people have died so far from the virus in the country, according to the university data.