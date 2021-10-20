Global Covid cases near 242 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,664,879 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll has risen to 603,855.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,094,373 on Tuesday, as 13,058 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
The number of new Covid-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours is the lowest in 231 days, the health ministry said.
Besides, as many as 164 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 452,454.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh on Tuesday reported seven new Covid deaths and 469 more corona cases in 24 hours. The figures were released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fresh numbers pushed the total fatality to 27,785 while the caseload climbed to 1,566,296. The new cases were detected after testing 21,308 samples during the 24-hour period.
Besides, the recovery rate rose slightly to 97.62 per cent, with 697 more patients getting cured during the period. So far, 1,529,068 people have recovered from the deadly virus infections, the DGHS said.