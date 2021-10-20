Global Covid cases near 242 million

The overall number of global Covid cases is fast approaching 242 million even with mass inoculations underway in several countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 241, 549,529, while the death tally from the virus reached 4,912,878 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 45,131,100 cases to date and more than 728,192 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.