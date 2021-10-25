Global Covid cases near 244 million

The US has recorded 45,444,260 cases to date and more than 735,941 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,729,763 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 605,644.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,175,468 on Sunday, as 15,906 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, the health ministry’s latest data showed.