Global Covid cases near 245 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 245 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 244,980,203 while the death tally from the virus reached 4,971,409 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 45,703,865 cases to date and more than 741,231 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.