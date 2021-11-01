Global Covid cases near 247 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, have registered 21,810,855 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 607,824.
India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 34,273,300 on Sunday as 12,830 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 446 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 458,186.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged six more Covid-linked deaths and another 211 cases of infections in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The country reported eight deaths caused by the deadly virus and 166 cases on Saturday.
However, the daily-case positivity rate declined to 1.22 per cent from Saturday’s 1.25 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 17,226 samples, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the Covid-19 fatalities reached 27,868 while the caseload climbed to 1,569,539, according to the DGHS.
Among the deceased, two were men and four were women.
However, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.78 per cent.
Also, the recovery rate increased to 97.70 per cent with the recovery of 276 more patients during the period.