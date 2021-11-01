Global Covid cases near 247 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 247 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 246,699,782 while the death tally from the virus reached 4, 999,486 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 45,970,785 cases to date and more than 745,832 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.