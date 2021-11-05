Global Covid cases near 249 million

The US has recorded 46,334,765 cases to date and more than 751,555 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, have registered 21,849,137 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 608,671.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,321,025 on Thursday as 12,885 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, 461 deaths due to the pandemic since Wednesday morning took the total fatality figures to 459,652.
Bangladesh on Thursday reported seven more deaths and 247 fresh cases in 24 hours.