Global Covid cases near 252 million

In the US, winter is coming and diseases like Covid-19 often spread easier with people indoors and closer together. The worst surge in the nation happened last winter, before the vaccines were widely available, reports AP.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 21,924,598 cases as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 610,224.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,401,670 on Friday, as 13,091 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 340 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 462,189.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported just one Covid-related death from Dhaka division and reported 237 fresh infections in 24 hours till Thursday morning.
On November 6, the country saw another single death from Covid-19, which was the lowest in nearly 18 months along with 154 cases.
With this, the daily case positivity rate slightly declined to 1.21 per cent from Wednesday’s 1.31 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,907, while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,571,906, said DGHS.
The one who died during the period was a man.
Of the fresh cases, 188 were detected from Dhaka division while the other divisions logged 49 Covid-19 infections.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,544 samples, said the DGHS.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent, with the recovery of 231 more patients during the period.
So far, 32,259,705 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 50,151,447 received the first dose as of Wednesday, according to the directorate.