Global Covid cases near 255 million

The US has recorded 47,420,042 cases to date and more than 767,432 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 21,977,661 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 611,851.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,466,598 on Wednesday, as 10,197 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 301 deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 464,153.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded six more Covid-related deaths and 266 fresh infections in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The daily case positivity rate increased to 1.35 per cent from Tuesday’s 1.03 per cent.
The fresh numbers took the total fatalities to 27,934 while the country’s caseload mounted to 1,573,214, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Among the deceased, two were men and the remaining four women.
Dhaka division logged two Covid-related deaths, Sylhet division three and Rajshahi division one on Wednesday, said the DGHS.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 19,648 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.71 per cent, with the recovery of 257 more patients during the 24-hour period.
So far, 33,735,763 people have fully been vaccinated in the country, while 52,507,248 received the first dose as of Tuesday, according to the directorate.