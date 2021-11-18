Global Covid cases near 255 million

The US has recorded 47,420,042 cases to date and more than 767,432 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 21,977,661 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 611,851.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,466,598 on Wednesday, as 10,197 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.

Besides, as many as 301 deaths were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the death toll to 464,153.