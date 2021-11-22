Global Covid cases near 258 million amid vaccination

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,017,276 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 612,659.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,510,413 on Sunday as 10,488 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, 313 deaths due to the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 465,662.
Russia has confirmed 36,970 Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 9,331,158, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.
Meanwhile, the national Covid-19 death toll grew by 1,252 to 264,095, while the number of recoveries increased by 32,504 to 8,024,930.
Confirmed cases in Russia over the past seven days declined by 5.5 per cent from a week ago, with Moscow seeing an even sharper drop of about 30 per cent, the center said.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization says coronavirus deaths in Europe rose 5 per cent in the last week, making it the only region in the world where Covid-19 deaths increased.
The UN health agency said confirmed cases jumped 6 per cent globally, driven by increases in the Americas, Europe and Asia, reports AP.
In its weekly report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, WHO said Covid-19 deaths in all regions other than Europe remained stable or declined, and totaled 50,000 worldwide last week. Of the 3.3 million new infections reported, 2.1 million came from Europe.
It was the seventh consecutive week that Covid-19 cases continued to mount across the 61 countries and territories that WHO counts in its European region, which stretches through Russia to Central Asia.
After seeing a deathless day from Covid-19, Bangladesh reported seven more deaths in 24 hours till Sunday morning along with 199 fresh infections.
Bangladesh on Saturday logged zero Covid-linked deaths with 178 cases.
The daily case positivity rate declined to 1.16 per cent today from Saturday's 1.18 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).