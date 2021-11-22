Global Covid cases near 258 million amid vaccination

The overall global number of Covid cases is fast approaching 258 million amid the worldwide race to vaccinate people against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 257,520,965 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,150,520 as of Monday morning.

The US has recorded 47,730,591 cases to date and more than 771,118 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.