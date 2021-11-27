Global Covid cases near 261 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 261 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 260,570,886 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,188,399 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 48,175,854 cases to date and more than 776, 321 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.