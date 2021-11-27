Global Covid cases near 261 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 22,067,630, cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 616,957.
India's Covid-19 tally rose to 34,555,431 on Friday, as 10,549 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, another 488 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Thursday morning, taking the total death toll to 467,468.
Bangladesh reported three more Covid-linked deaths along with 239 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the daily case positivity rate increased to 1.49 percent on Friday from Thursday's 1.25 per cent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.