Global Covid cases near 261 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, has registered 22,076,863 cases so far, while its Covid death toll rose to 614,186.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,563,749 on Saturday, as 8,318 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, another 465 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 467,933.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported two more Covid-linked deaths along with 155 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
On Friday, the country registered two Covid-related deaths and 239 cases.
With this, the daily-case positivity rate increased to 1.15 per cent from Friday’s 1.49 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,975 while the caseload mounted to 1,575,579.
Among the latest deceased, one was a woman and another man—both were from Dhaka division.
However, the mortality rate remained static at 1.78 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 13,462 samples, the DGHS added.
Besides, the recovery rate stood at 97.74 per cent with the recovery of 188 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 20 November, Bangladesh logged this year’s first zero Covid-linked deaths with 178 cases.
Public health experts have, however, warned that the current downward trend of Covid-19 cases in Bangladesh could well be the obvious calm before a cataclysmic storm.
Their fear centres around children below 12 who remain out of the vaccine coverage and the elderly people, according to the experts.
The experts fear a slow pace of vaccination, waning vaccine immunity, sheer disregard for Covid safety protocols, reopening of schools and increased travel may set the stage for another Covid wave in Bangladesh—a trend many European countries are witnessing now.