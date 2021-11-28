Global Covid cases near 261 million

The overall global number of Covid cases is fast approaching 261 million as the new potentially more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in more European countries.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 261,026,727 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,194,353 Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 48,201,840 cases to date and more than 776, 571 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.