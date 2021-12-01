Global Covid cases near 263 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 263 million amid the global race to vaccinate masses against the infectious disease.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 262,735,124 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,214,863 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 48,554,890 cases to date and more than 780,140 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.