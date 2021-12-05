Global Covid cases near 265 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 265 million amid the emergence Omicron, a new variant of Coronavirus, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 265,331,453 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,248,492 till Sunday morning.

The US has recorded 49,051,140 cases to date and more than 788,202 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.