Global Covid cases near 265 million

Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,138,247 cases as of Saturday, while its Covid death toll rose to 615,570.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,624,360 on Saturday, as 8,603 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry data.
Besides, as many as 415 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 470,530.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged six more Covid-linked deaths, the highest in the past one week, along with 176 fresh cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
With the latest cases, the daily-case positivity rate increased to 1.07 per cent from Friday’s 1.40 per cent, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With the fresh numbers, the total fatalities rose to 27,995 while the caseload mounted to 1,577,246.
Among the latest deceased, two were men and four were women. Three deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one each was from Rajshahi, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
However, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.77 per cent.
The fresh cases were detected after testing 16,223 samples, amid the growing concern over the new ‘Omicron’ variant of coronavirus.
Besides, the recovery rate remained unchanged at 97.77 per cent with the recovery of 162 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On November 20, Bangladesh logged this year’s first zero Covid-linked death with 178 cases.
Bangladesh reported the highest number of daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 this year, while the highest daily caseload was 16,230 on July 28 this year.
So far, 37,829,420 people have fully been vaccinated in the country while 64,414,430 received the first dose as of Thursday, according to the DGHS.
Among them, 86,637 students, aged from 12-17, have fully been vaccinated while 899,510 students received the first dose so far.