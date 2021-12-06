Global Covid cases near 266 million amid Omicron surge

Meanwhile, New York announced three more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the number of state cases linked to the new variant to eight.
Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January, registered 22,143,091 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 615,636.
India recorded a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, as 2,796 more people died, according to its federal health ministry's official figures.
For the last few days, the death toll had been around 400 in India. The total death toll in the country stood at 473,326 on Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,633,255 on Sunday, with 8,895 new cases during the past 24 hours across the country, showed its federal health ministry's latest data.
Besides, India's tally of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 rose from five on Sunday morning to 21 in the evening.