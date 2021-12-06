Global Covid cases near 266 million amid Omicron surge

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 266 million amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 265,825,855 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,255,457 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 49,085,361 cases to date and more than 788,363 people have died so far from the virus in the country, as per the university data.