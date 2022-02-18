Global Covid cases near 420 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,779,022 on Thursday with 24,707 new cases in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 496 more deaths were reported from the pandemic since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 510,937.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 27,941,476 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 641,997.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 20 more Covid deaths with 3,539 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning as Bangladesh is seeing a downtrend in cases.
The daily positivity rate declined to 10.24 per cent from Wednesday’s 12.20 per cent after testing 34,547 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 15 more Covid deaths with 3,929 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,907 while the caseload mounted to 1,926,570.
Among the new deceased, 16 were men and four women.
Seven of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division, five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, two in Chattogram, and one each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 89.69 per cent with the recovery of 11,800 more patients during the 24-hour period.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.