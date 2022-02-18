Global Covid cases near 420 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 420 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 419,454,803 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,861,456 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 78,274, 553 cases so far and 931,505 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.