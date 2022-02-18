International

Global Covid cases near 420 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 coronavirus nasal swab during a round of testing of workers outside a market in Bangkok 4 September, 2021
AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 420 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 419,454,803 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,861,456 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 78,274, 553 cases so far and 931,505 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,779,022 on Thursday with 24,707 new cases in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 496 more deaths were reported from the pandemic since Wednesday morning, taking the total death toll to 510,937.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 27,941,476 cases as of Thursday, while its Covid death toll rose to 641,997.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 20 more Covid deaths with 3,539 fresh cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning as Bangladesh is seeing a downtrend in cases.

The daily positivity rate declined to 10.24 per cent from Wednesday’s 12.20 per cent after testing 34,547 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, Bangladesh reported 15 more Covid deaths with 3,929 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,907 while the caseload mounted to 1,926,570.

Among the new deceased, 16 were men and four women.

Seven of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division, five in Rajshahi, four in Khulna, two in Chattogram, and one each in Sylhet and Rangpur divisions.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 89.69 per cent with the recovery of 11,800 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its earlier highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

