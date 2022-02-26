International

Global Covid cases near 433 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022
AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is now rapidly approaching 433 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 432,816, 460 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,936, 878 Saturday morning.

The US has recorded 78,883,101 cases so far and 947, 417 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,894,345 on Friday as 13,166 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 302 deaths from the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 513,226.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,679,671 cases as of Friday, while its Covid death toll rose to 648,496.

Bangladesh logged 11 more Covid-linked deaths with 1,406 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 5.48 per cent from Thursday's 5.53 per cent after testing 25,702 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

