Global Covid cases near 433 million

The US has recorded 78,883,101 cases so far and 947, 417 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India's Covid-19 tally rose to 42,894,345 on Friday as 13,166 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the health ministry's latest data.

Besides, as many as 302 deaths from the pandemic reported since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 513,226.