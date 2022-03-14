Global Covid cases near 457 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now rapidly approaching 457 million as the pandemic enters into its third year, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 456,908,767 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,041,077 Monday morning.

The US has recorded 79,517,492 cases so far and 967,552 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.