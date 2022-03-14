Global Covid cases near 457 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 42,990,991 on Sunday as 3,116 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 47 deaths from the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 515,850.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,361,024 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 655,234.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported three more Covid deaths with 233 fresh cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning.
The daily positivity rate has increased to 1.88 per cent from Saturday’s 1.77 per cent after testing 12,348 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fatalities and cases on Sunday were higher than Friday that witnessed three more Covid deaths with 198 fresh cases.
The latest numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,111 while the caseload to 1,949,486.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.46 per cent with the recovery of 1,417 more patients during the 24-hour period.