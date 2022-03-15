Global Covid cases near 460 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,995,560 on Monday as 2,066 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 98 deaths from the pandemic since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 516,005.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,382,196 cases as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 655,326.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported one more Covid death with 239 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, health authorities said.
The new deceased was a man from Chattogram division.
The daily positivity rate declined to 1.75 per cent from Sunday’s 1.88 per cent after testing 13,667 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The fatalities on Monday were lower than that of Friday that witnessed three more Covid-linked deaths with 233 fresh cases.
The latest numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,112 and the caseload to 1,949,725.
Of the 26 deaths recorded from 7 March to 13 March, some 57.7 per cent received Covid vaccines while 42.3 per cent did not, the DGHS said.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 95.54 per cent with the recovery of 1,922 more patients during the 24-hour period.