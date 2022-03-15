Global Covid cases near 460 million

The overall number of Covid cases is rapidly approaching 460 million as the pandemic enters into its third year, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 459,636,458 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,045,258 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,561,138 cases so far and 965,102 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.