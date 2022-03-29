Global Covid cases near 482 million

The number of new coronavirus cases globally increased by 7 per cent last week, driven largely by rising infections in the Western Pacific, even as reported deaths from Covid fell, the World Health Organization said.
There were more than 12 million new weekly cases and just under 33,000 deaths, a 23 per cent decline in mortality, according to the UN health agency’s report on the pandemic issued late Tuesday, reports AP.
Confirmed cases of the virus had been falling steadily worldwide since January but rose again last week, due to the more infectious omicron variant and its subvariant BA.2, in addition to the suspension of Covid protocols in numerous countries in Europe, North America and elsewhere.
China has reported more than 56,000 confirmed cases nationwide this month, reports AP.
India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,021,722 on Monday as 999 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 94 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,098.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 9,923 cases and 86 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 29,852,341 and the national death toll to 659,012, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 81 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours with one death till Monday morning, after reporting zero fatalities for the last four days.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,951,363, while the death toll mounted to 29,119.
On Sunday, the number was lower as 43 new cases were reported with no new deaths.
The daily positivity rate rose a bit to 0.86 per cent from Sunday’s 0.54 per cent after 9,397 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged too at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.28 per cent with the recovery of 993 more patients during the 24-hour period.