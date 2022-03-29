Global Covid cases near 482 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 482 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 481,965,679 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,127,067 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 79,995,485 cases so far and 977,687 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.