Global Covid cases near 487 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 487 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 486,630,989 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,137,898 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,057,295 cases so far and 979,849 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,023,215 on Wednesday, as 1,233 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s data.