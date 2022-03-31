Global Covid cases near 487 million

Besides, 31 new deaths from the pandemic took the total death toll to 521,101.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 29,920,604 infections as of Tuesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 659,769.
The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week, likely due to changes in how Covid-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.
In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the UN health agency said the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere, including in WHO’s Western Pacific region, where they had been rising since December, reports AP.
About 10 million new Covid-19 infections and more than 45,000 deaths were reported worldwide over the past week, following a 23 per cent drop in fatalities the week before.
WHO has said repeatedly that Covid-19 case counts are likely a vast underestimate of the coronavirus’ prevalence. The agency cautioned countries in recent weeks against dropping their comprehensive testing and other surveillance measures, saying that doing so would cripple efforts to accurately track the spread of the virus.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 72 fresh Covid cases with two more deaths in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total caseload to 1,951,504 and the death toll to 29,122.
On Tuesday, the number of infections was lower as 69 new cases were reported.
The daily positivity rate increased a bit to 0.89 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.75 per cent after 8,050 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The deaths of two people—a man and a woman—were reported from Rajshahi and Khulna divisions.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.36 per cent with the recovery of 876 more patients during the 24-hour period.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.