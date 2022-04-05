Global Covid cases near 494 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now fast approaching 494 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 493,563,211 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,169,551 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,494,990 cases so far and 997,123 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.