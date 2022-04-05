Global Covid cases near 494 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,029,660 on Sunday, as 1,529 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, as many as 101 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Saturday morning, taking the total death toll to 521,446.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,012,798 infections as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 660,381.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged one Covid death and 61 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,831.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities stood at 29,123 during the period.
On Sunday, 56 new cases were reported with no death.
The latest deceased was a woman from Chattogram division aged between 41 and 50 years.
The daily positivity rate slightly decreased to 0.78 per cent from Sunday’s 0.78 per cent after testing 7,787 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Of the four deaths recorded from 28 March to 3 April, 100 per cent received two shots of a Covid vaccine, the DGHS said.
All of the patients who died during the week had comorbidities. Comorbidity means the simultaneous presence of two or more diseases or medical conditions in a patient.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.54 per cent with the recovery of 842 more patients during the 24-hour period.