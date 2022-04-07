Global Covid cases near 495 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 495 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 494,846,164 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,165,851 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,248,986 cases so far and 983, 797 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.