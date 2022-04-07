International

Global Covid cases near 495 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A man receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19, at a vaccination center at Paseo de la Sexta, in Guatemala City, on 25 February, 2022AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 495 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 494,846,164 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,165,851 Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 80,248,986 cases so far and 983, 797 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,030,925 on Wednesday, as 1,086 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, according to the federal health ministry’s data.

Besides, 71 fatalities were recorded since Tuesday morning, taking the Covid death toll in the country to 521,487.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 30,069,094 infections as of Wednesday, while its Covid death toll rose to 660,980.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged 36 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,951,903.

As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities stood at 29,123 during the period.

On Tuesday, 35 new cases were reported with zero fatalities.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 0.61 per cent from Tuesday’s 0.52 per cent after 5959 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

The recovery rate rose to 96.63 per cent with the recovery of 785 more patients during the 24-hour period.

