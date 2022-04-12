Global Covid cases near 500 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,036,928 on Monday with 796 new cases registered in 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 38 fatalities due to the pandemic reported since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 521,723.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported one Covid-linked death after seeing zero deaths for six consecutive days, with 44 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities rose to 29,124 while the caseload mounted to 1,952,109.
The daily positivity rate slightly declined to 0.71 per cent from Monday’s 0.80 per cent after 6,234 samples were tested during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, the number of infections was lower as 42 new cases were reported with no death.
Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 96.78 per cent with the recovery of 590 more patients during the 24-hour period.