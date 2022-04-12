Global Covid cases near 500 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now nearing 500 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 499,748,065 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,181,560 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 80,449,398 cases so far and 985,826 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.