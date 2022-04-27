Global Covid cases near 511 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 511 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 510,784,182 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,224,790 Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 81,100,497 cases so far and 991,938 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.