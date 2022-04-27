Global Covid cases near 511 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,062,569 on Tuesday with 2,483 new cases registered in 24 hours in the South Asian country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
This is the seventh consecutive day when the number of daily new cases has surpassed the 2,000-mark, after lower tallies were reported in recent weeks.
Besides, 1,399 deaths due to the pandemic recorded since Monday morning took the death toll to 523,622.
Covid Situation In Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged 19 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the total caseload to 1,952,602.
As per the latest government data, the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,127 as no deaths were reported during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily positivity rate dropped to 0.38 per cent from Monday’s 0.43 per cent after testing 5,020 samples during the period.
On Monday, the number of infections was higher as 27 new cases were reported with zero death. Besides, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.
The recovery rate rose to 97.01 per cent with the recovery of 364 more patients during the 24-hour period.
In March, the country reported 85 Covid-linked deaths and 8,000 new cases while 66,639 patients recovered from the disease, according to DGHS.
Among the 85 deaths during the period, 44 were unvaccinated patients, 11 were vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, 28 with the second dose and two with the third dose.
The country reported its first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 infections, since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.
Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on 10 August last year.