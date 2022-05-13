International

Global Covid cases near 520 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ambulance attendants transport a patient with suspected symptoms of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection to an ambulance to be transferred to another hospital, as the outbreak continues, in Mexico City, Mexico, on 13 November 2020
Reuters file photo

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 520 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 519,991,591 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,259,954 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 82,325,687 cases so far and 999,125 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,116,600 Friday, with 3,187 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data. The total death toll stands at 524,181.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported 51 Covid cases in 24 hours till Thursday morning which took the total caseload to 1,952,939.

With no new Covid deaths reported during the period for the 22nd consecutive day, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,127.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.51 per cent from Wednesday’s 0.53 per cent as 5,697 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Wednesday, the number of cases was lower as 33 new cases were reported.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.22 per cent as 291 patients recovered during this period.

In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.

