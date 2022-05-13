Global Covid cases near 520 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 520 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 519,991,591 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,259,954 Friday morning.

The US has recorded 82,325,687 cases so far and 999,125 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,116,600 Friday, with 3,187 new cases registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data. The total death toll stands at 524,181.