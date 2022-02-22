Global Covid cases near 526 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,850,066 Tuesday, as 11,542 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 230 fatalities due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 512,371.
Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,250,591 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 644,695.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh logged nine more Covid deaths with 1,951 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, showing a downtrend in the cases.
The daily positivity rate further declined to 6.94 per cent from Sunday’s 7.82 per cent after testing 28,318 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
On Sunday, Bangladesh reported 21 more Covid deaths with 1,987 fresh cases.
The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,974 and the caseload to 1,935,242.
Among the new deceased, five were men and four women. Three of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram division.
Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.
However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 91.11 per cent with the recovery of 8,674 more patients during the 24-hour period.
Of the 146 deaths recorded from 14 February to 20 February, some 37.7 per cent received Covid vaccines while 62.3 per cent did not, the DGHS said.