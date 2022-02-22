International

Global Covid cases near 526 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.
A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a man to conduct free nucleic acid tests for residents in the residential compound, after new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were found in Urumqi, Xinjiang province, China on 19 July.Reuters

The overall number of Covid cases is now rapidly approaching 526 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 425,800,257 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,889,937 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 78,527,776 cases so far and 935,970 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.

Advertisement
Advertisement

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 42,850,066 Tuesday, as 11,542 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, as per the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 230 fatalities due to the pandemic since Monday morning took the total death toll to 512,371.

Meanwhile, Brazil, which has been experiencing a new wave of cases since January last year, registered 28,250,591 cases as of Monday, while its Covid death toll rose to 644,695.

Advertisement

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh logged nine more Covid deaths with 1,951 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning, showing a downtrend in the cases.

The daily positivity rate further declined to 6.94 per cent from Sunday’s 7.82 per cent after testing 28,318 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Sunday, Bangladesh reported 21 more Covid deaths with 1,987 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 28,974 and the caseload to 1,935,242.

Among the new deceased, five were men and four women. Three of the deaths were reported in Dhaka division while six in Chattogram division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained static at 1.50 per cent.

However, the recovery rate slightly rose to 91.11 per cent with the recovery of 8,674 more patients during the 24-hour period.

Of the 146 deaths recorded from 14 February to 20 February, some 37.7 per cent received Covid vaccines while 62.3 per cent did not, the DGHS said.

Read more from International
Post Comment
Advertisement