Global Covid cases near 526 million

The overall number of Covid cases is now rapidly approaching 526 million as Omicron infections keep rising across the globe, UNB reports.

According to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the total case count mounted to 425,800,257 while the death toll from the virus reached 5,889,937 Tuesday morning.

The US has recorded 78,527,776 cases so far and 935,970 people have died from the virus in the country, the university data shows.