Global Covid cases near 529 million

India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 43,140,068 on Tuesday, as 1,675 new cases were registered in 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s data.
Besides, 31 deaths were reported from the pandemic across the country since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 524,490.
In a weekly report Thursday on the global situation, the WHO said the number of new Covid-19 cases appears to have stabilised after weeks of decline since late March, while the overall number of weekly deaths dropped.
While there has been progress, with 60 per cent of the world’s population vaccinated, “it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere,” said the UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions, and reported deaths are rising in Africa, the continent with the lowest vaccination coverage”, he said. “And only 57 countries — almost all of them wealthy — have vaccinated 70 per cent of their people”.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 34 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,298, health authorities said.
With no new Covid deaths reported during the period, the total fatalities from the pandemic remained unchanged at 29,130.
On Monday, the country saw two deaths from Covid-19 with 31 new cases.
The daily test positivity rate slightly increased to 0.79 per cent from Monday’s 0.67 per cent as 4,333 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.34 per cent as 228 patients recovered during this period.
In April, the country reported only five Covid-linked deaths and 1,114 new cases, while 14,100 patients recovered from the disease, according to the DGHS.
Among the five deaths during the period, two were unvaccinated patients while three were vaccinated with two doses of the Covid vaccine.
The country reported its first zero Covid death in a single day on November 20 last year, along with 178 cases, since the pandemic broke out here in March 2020.
On 28 January, Bangladesh logged its previous highest positivity rate of 33.37 per cent.
The country registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August in the same year.