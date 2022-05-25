Global Covid cases near 529 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 529 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 528,962,740 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,303,529 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 85,241,016 cases so far and 1,029,524 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.