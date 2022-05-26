Global Covid cases near 530 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 530 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, reports UNB.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 529,701,594 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,306,199 on Thursday morning.

The US has recorded 85,440,340 cases so far and 1,030,415 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.