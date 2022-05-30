International

Global Covid cases near 532 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 coronavirus nasal swab during a round of testing of workers outside a market in Bangkok 4 September, 2021
A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a Covid-19 coronavirus nasal swab during a round of testing of workers outside a market in Bangkok 4 September, 2021AFP

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 532 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 531,678,528 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,310,915 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 85,716,214 cases so far and 1,031,273 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,153,043 on Sunday, as 2,828 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 14 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,586.

Situation in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 40 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,447, health authorities said.

The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,130 with no new Covid deaths reported during the period.

The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.79 per cent from Saturday’s 0.83 per cent as 5,093 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.39 per cent as 215 patients recovered during this period.

Read more from International
Post Comment