Global Covid cases near 532 million

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 43,153,043 on Sunday, as 2,828 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.
Besides, 14 deaths from the pandemic registered across the country since Saturday morning took the total death toll to 524,586.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh registered 40 new Covid cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning taking the country’s total caseload to 1,953,447, health authorities said.
The country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,130 with no new Covid deaths reported during the period.
The daily test positivity rate slightly dropped to 0.79 per cent from Saturday’s 0.83 per cent as 5,093 samples were tested, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.39 per cent as 215 patients recovered during this period.