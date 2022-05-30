Global Covid cases near 532 million

The overall number of Covid cases is fast approaching 532 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 531,678,528 while the death toll from the virus reached 6,310,915 on Monday morning.

The US has recorded 85,716,214 cases so far and 1,031,273 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.